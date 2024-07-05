Left Menu

Top Maoist Commanders Surrender in Jharkhand, Weakening Extremist Group

Two zonal commanders of the banned CPI (Maoists) surrendered in Jharkhand's Latehar district. Both carried a Rs 10 lakh reward. The surrender was influenced by the government's rehabilitation policy. Authorities praised the effort and urged remaining Maoists to surrender or face consequences. Latehar district is nearing Naxal-free status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latehar | Updated: 05-07-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 18:31 IST
In a significant development, two zonal commanders of the banned CPI (Maoists) surrendered on Friday in Jharkhand's Latehar district. Each commander was carrying a hefty reward of Rs 10 lakh on their head.

The commanders, identified as Niraj Singh Kharwar (also known as Sanjay Kharwar) and Salman (also known as Lokesh or Rajkumar Ganju), laid down their arms in front of top officials including DIG (Palamu) Y S Ramesh and Deputy Commissioner Garima Singh. They were symbolically awarded a cheque of Rs 10 lakh each during the ceremony.

DIG Ramesh credited the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy for their decision, appreciating the crucial role of the CRPF and local police. He urged remaining Maoists to surrender, noting the weakening influence of the left-wing extremists. The Deputy Commissioner assured financial assistance to the surrendered Maoists, and SP Anjani Anjan stated that Latehar is close to becoming 'Naxal-free'.

