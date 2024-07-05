Left Menu

Delhi High Court Slams Abuse of Judicial Process in Prolonged Cheque Bounce Case

The Delhi High Court criticized the abuse of the judicial process in a cheque bounce case that dates back to 2015. The court indicated that the complainant's actions were mala fide, leading to unnecessary delays and affecting other pending cases. The court quashed the ongoing proceedings and imposed a fine on the complainant.

  • India

In a stern rebuke, the Delhi High Court has condemned the misuse of judicial processes by litigants acting in mala fide intent, which causes unnecessary delays and burdens the court's docket.

This came to light in a cheque bounce case originating from 2015, where the involved parties had reached a settlement in 2016. Despite this, the complainant persisted in litigation, leading to eight years of prolonged court proceedings.

Justice Amit Mahajan underscored that such conduct hampers the timely resolution of cases and ultimately disfavors other litigants. The court has quashed the case against the petitioner and imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on the complainant.

