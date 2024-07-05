Left Menu

World Aquatics Director Subpoenaed in Chinese Swimmers Doping Case

World Aquatics executive director Brent Nowicki has been subpoenaed by the U.S. government to testify in an investigation into 23 Chinese swimmers who avoided punishment after testing positive for banned drugs before the Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. DOJ and WADA are under scrutiny for their handling of the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:38 IST
World Aquatics Director Subpoenaed in Chinese Swimmers Doping Case

World Aquatics executive director Brent Nowicki has been subpoenaed by the U.S. government to provide testimony in an investigation concerning 23 Chinese swimmers who evaded penalties after testing positive for banned substances prior to the Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier this year, a U.S. House of Representatives committee urged the Department of Justice (DOJ) to probe the doping case, which has since shaken the world of competitive swimming, ahead of the upcoming Paris Olympics. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) faces intensifying pressure and scrutiny to clarify how these swimmers, some of whom secured gold medals in Tokyo, managed to escape punishment.

"World Aquatics can confirm that its Executive Director, Brent Nowicki, was served with a witness subpoena by the United States government," World Aquatics relayed in a statement to Reuters. "Nowicki is actively coordinating with the government to arrange a meeting, which might eliminate the necessity for testimony before a Grand Jury."

Representatives from the DOJ and FBI have yet to respond to requests for comments on these developments. Meanwhile, WADA acknowledged awareness of the investigation but stated it had not been contacted by law enforcement, defending its management of the case.

"WADA diligently reviewed the Chinese swimmer case, consulting scientific and legal experts, ultimately determining that it was not in a position to contest the contamination scenario, thus making an appeal unwarranted," WADA elaborated in a statement. "Guided by scientific analysis and expert consultation, we uphold our determination despite the incomplete and misleading news reports driving this investigation."

An independent review of WADA's case handling by Swiss prosecutor Eric Cottier could be made public as soon as next week.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024