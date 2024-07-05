Bombay High Court Grants Bail to Alleged Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in 2015 Cheating Case
The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Sukesh Chandrasekhar in a 2015 cheating case. Despite the bail, Chandrasekhar will remain in Tihar Jail due to other pending cases. Justice Manish Pitale noted that Chandrasekhar has already spent seven years awaiting trial. Chandrasekhar allegedly swindled Rs 19 crore through a fraudulent investment scheme.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court has granted bail to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in connection with a 2015 cheating case filed by the Economic Offences Wing of the city police.
Although Chandrasekhar has been granted bail, he will remain in Delhi's Tihar Jail as he is implicated in several other cases. The decision was made by a single bench of Justice Manish Pitale, who highlighted that the accused has been held for over seven years without the commencement of his trial.
In May 2015, Chandrasekhar was arrested under charges of floating a fictitious firm and running a ponzi scheme, which allegedly defrauded investors of Rs 19 crore. His bail plea was previously rejected by a special MPID court before appealing to the Bombay High Court.
ALSO READ
Delhi Police and Tihar Jail Celebrate 10th International Yoga Day
Delhi Court allows ED to examine former DMK leader Jaffer Sadiq in Tihar Jail
Kejriwal's Alarming Weight Loss in Tihar Jail Sparks Concern
Kashmiri MP Engineer Rashid Awaits Judge's Nod for Oath Taking Amid Tihar Jail Stay
Delhi's Tihar Jail Embraces New Criminal Laws with Comprehensive Training