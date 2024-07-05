Left Menu

DDA's Swift Demolition Leaves Families Homeless in Sarai Kale Khan

An anti-encroachment drive by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in the Yamuna plains of Sarai Kale Khan resulted in the demolition of around 250 houses, displacing several families. Residents claim they were given insufficient notice to vacate and gather their belongings.

Updated: 05-07-2024 20:19 IST
An anti-encroachment drive by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in the Yamuna plains of Sarai Kale Khan led to the demolition of around 250 houses on Friday, officials reported.

The drive, executed with adequate security measures, was in compliance with the National Green Tribunal's order to clear the Yamuna Flood plains of encroachments, confirmed a DDA official. The event concluded without incident, according to the police.

Resident Tahir Ali recounted that the demolition notice was delivered around 4:30 pm on Thursday, instructing residents to vacate by 10 am the next day. However, the actual demolition began at 7 am, leaving many unable to salvage their belongings. Ali expressed concerns over the future, particularly the education of approximately 40 to 50 children who attend a local school. Despite living above the Yamuna flood level, the families now face uncertainty and displacement.

