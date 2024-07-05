Tragic Drowning at Damdama Lake: Man Dies After Slipping into a Deep Pit

A 36-year-old man died after drowning in a deep pit on the banks of Damdama Lake, police confirmed on Friday. The man, identified as Prem, was a resident of ward 21, Sohna. The tragic incident occurred on Thursday evening when Prem was at the lake with five friends, police stated.

The group was reportedly consuming alcohol near the lake when Prem accidentally slipped and fell into the pit. In a disturbing turn of events, Prem's friends fled the scene immediately after the incident, leaving him behind.

Subhash, the cousin of the deceased, indicated that the friends are now under scrutiny but have been absconding since the incident. Inspector Jagjit Singh of Sohna Sadar Police Station mentioned that a thorough investigation is currently underway.