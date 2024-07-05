Left Menu

Tragic Drowning at Damdama Lake: Man Dies After Slipping into a Deep Pit

A 36-year-old man named Prem drowned after slipping into a deep pit near Damdama Lake. The incident happened while he and his friends were drinking alcohol. His friends fled the scene, and police are currently investigating the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:44 IST
Prem
  • Country:
  • India

A 36-year-old man died after drowning in a deep pit on the banks of Damdama Lake, police confirmed on Friday. The man, identified as Prem, was a resident of ward 21, Sohna. The tragic incident occurred on Thursday evening when Prem was at the lake with five friends, police stated.

The group was reportedly consuming alcohol near the lake when Prem accidentally slipped and fell into the pit. In a disturbing turn of events, Prem's friends fled the scene immediately after the incident, leaving him behind.

Subhash, the cousin of the deceased, indicated that the friends are now under scrutiny but have been absconding since the incident. Inspector Jagjit Singh of Sohna Sadar Police Station mentioned that a thorough investigation is currently underway.

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

