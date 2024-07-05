President Droupadi Murmu Decorates CRPF Heroes with Gallantry Medals

In a solemn ceremony held on Friday, President Droupadi Murmu awarded military gallantry medals to six CRPF personnel, four of whom were honored posthumously. The event paid tribute to heroes who showcased extraordinary valor during challenging operations.

Family members accepted Kirti Chakras on behalf of Inspector Dilip Kumar Das, Head Constable Raj Kumar Yadav, and Constables Bablu Rabha and Shambhu Roy. These brave souls were recognized for their heroic actions in an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on April 3, 2021.

In a poignant moment, Assistant Commandant Bibhor Kumar Singh and Constable Gamit Mukesh Kumar received Shaurya Chakras for their exceptional bravery during operations in Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir, respectively.