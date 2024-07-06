Ceasefire and Hostage Negotiations in Gaza Intensify

Efforts to secure a ceasefire and release hostages in Gaza gained momentum on Friday following a revised proposal from Hamas regarding the terms of a deal. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that negotiations, mediated by Qatar, are set to continue into next week. The head of Mossad intelligence agency recently returned from an initial meeting with mediators in Doha.

Despite existing gaps between the sides, a source in Israel's negotiating team, speaking anonymously, indicated a real chance of achieving an agreement. This optimistic outlook contrasts with previous instances in the nine-month-old Gaza conflict, where Israel found Hamas' conditions unacceptable. An official close to the peace efforts expressed hope that Hamas' new stance could pave the way for a framework agreement if Israel embraces the proposal.

Under the revised terms, Hamas no longer demands a permanent ceasefire as a pre-condition for signing an agreement. The group is open to negotiating towards achieving this goal over the initial six-week phase. Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan also expressed hopes for securing a final ceasefire soon, urging Western powers to pressure Israel into accepting the deal. However, Israel's far-right coalition partners have signaled they may exit the government if the war ends without Hamas' eradication, potentially threatening Netanyahu's premiership.