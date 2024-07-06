DUSU Vice-President Accuses President of Fraudulent Admission

DUSU vice-president Abhi Dahiya on Friday lodged a complaint against its president Tushar Dedha, accusing him of using a fraudulent marksheet for admission into Delhi University.

The complaint, submitted to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, alleges that Dedha holds two class 12th marksheets from different boards—CBSE and the UP Board—both obtained in 2016 as a regular student.

Dedha denied the allegations, stating he will file a defamation case, and insists that he only used one certificate for his admission into the university.