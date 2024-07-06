Left Menu

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Target U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider's Office in Vile Act of Hate

Democratic U.S. Representative Brad Schneider's office was targeted by protesters who tore down posters of Israeli hostages. The protesters criticized his votes to defund the UNRWA and demanded support for Palestinian refugees. Schneider condemned the act as particularly shameful on Independence Day and noted the rise of antisemitism.

In a troubling turn of events, Democratic U.S. Representative Brad Schneider's office was targeted by what he described as 'a vile act of hate' after pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated and tore down posters of Israeli hostages outside his office in the U.S. Capitol building. Schneider, a fervent supporter of Israel, shared a photo of the torn posters sprawled on the floor.

Schneider, who is Jewish and represents a district in the suburbs north of Chicago, Illinois, denounced the incident on social media. 'This was a shameful act on any day, but especially on July 4, our country's Independence Day,' he stated. The protest group, operating under the Instagram handle 'Direct Actions for Palestine' demanded that Schneider support restoring U.S. funding for the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and to cease the ongoing war. The U.S. had previously halted funding to UNRWA over allegations of ties between its staff and extremist groups, a claim Israel has yet to substantiate.

The violent protest comes against the backdrop of significant conflict. An October 7 attack by Palestinian Hamas militants killed 1,200 people in Israel, with approximately 250 others abducted and held in Hamas-governed Gaza. Israeli retaliatory strikes on Gaza have resulted in over 38,000 deaths, according to local health officials, laying waste to much of the enclave and triggering extensive hunger.

The U.S. Capitol Police confirmed they are 'aware and investigating' the incident but declined to provide further details. Schneider also revealed his home was targeted last weekend, with around 50 masked demonstrators creating a disturbance with drums, horns, and antisemitic chants in the early morning hours. Protesters criticized Schneider's votes to defund UNRWA, warning that 'If we don't get no justice, then you don't get no sleep,' highlighting ongoing tensions and increasing reports of antisemitism and Islamophobia amid the conflict.

