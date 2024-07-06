Left Menu

NHRC Takes Action on Forced Sex Trade and Ashram Child Deaths

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to state and UT officials to address reports of women being forced into sex trade. Additionally, the NHRC is investigating the illness and death of children at an ashram in Indore, prompting a demand for detailed reports on both issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 08:39 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 08:39 IST
NHRC Takes Action on Forced Sex Trade and Ashram Child Deaths
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sounded the alarm over reports of women coerced into the sex trade. Notices have been dispatched to chiefs of all states and UTs. The NHRC's statement, based on a news report, suggests that many women were entrapped by their own relatives and are now caught in a criminal network.

The NHRC is calling for a comprehensive crackdown on these syndicates. The commission insists on a detailed explanation of the measures being taken to combat these illegal activities and ensure the protection and dignity of women across India.

In a separate case, the NHRC has also initiated an investigation into the alleged illness and death of children in an Indore ashram. Notices have been served to the Madhya Pradesh chief secretary, urging immediate steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024