NHRC Takes Action on Forced Sex Trade and Ashram Child Deaths

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sounded the alarm over reports of women coerced into the sex trade. Notices have been dispatched to chiefs of all states and UTs. The NHRC's statement, based on a news report, suggests that many women were entrapped by their own relatives and are now caught in a criminal network.

The NHRC is calling for a comprehensive crackdown on these syndicates. The commission insists on a detailed explanation of the measures being taken to combat these illegal activities and ensure the protection and dignity of women across India.

In a separate case, the NHRC has also initiated an investigation into the alleged illness and death of children in an Indore ashram. Notices have been served to the Madhya Pradesh chief secretary, urging immediate steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

