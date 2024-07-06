Ukraine's Air Defence Thwarts Russian Drone Attack
Ukraine's air defence successfully intercepted 24 out of 27 Russian drones during an overnight assault, according to the Ukrainian air force. The drones were downed over 12 regions across the nation.
Ukraine's air defence successfully thwarted a significant overnight Russian drone attack, intercepting 24 out of 27 drones, the Ukrainian air force reported.
The drones were brought down across 12 regions, showcasing the effectiveness of Ukraine's defensive measures amidst ongoing conflict.
This development highlights the resilience and readiness of Ukraine's military capabilities in the face of persistent aggression.
