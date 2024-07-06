Delhi High Court Allows Termination of 30-Week Pregnancy Due to Severe Fetal Abnormality
The Delhi High Court has permitted a 31-year-old woman to terminate her 30-week pregnancy after the foetus was diagnosed with Joubert Syndrome, a severe neuro-developmental disorder. The court emphasized the importance of medical opinions in such cases and criticized Lok Nayak Hospital for inadequate reporting, while appreciating AIIMS for its comprehensive diagnosis.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has granted a 31-year-old woman permission to terminate her 30-week pregnancy after diagnosing the foetus with Joubert Syndrome, a severe neuro-developmental disorder. The court's ruling, issued on Friday, underscores the law's provision that women should not be forced to carry pregnancies with severe fetal abnormalities to term.
The court's decision was heavily influenced by a detailed report from a board of doctors at AIIMS, contrasting starkly with an inconclusive report from Lok Nayak Hospital. The AIIMS board's diagnosis highlighted that the child, if born, would face severe neurological impairments and extensive health challenges.
Justice Sanjeev Narula stated that the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, aligned with principles of personal liberty, supports a woman's right to terminate a pregnancy under medically justified circumstances. The court appreciated AIIMS' comprehensive evaluation and criticized Lok Nayak Hospital for inadequate testing and delays, which resulted in a more advanced stage of pregnancy.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Former director of AIIMS Delhi Randeep Guleria, Central University of Hyderabad VC Prof B J Rao part of Centre's panel on exam reforms.
Cutting-Edge Technology Revolutionizes Biomedical Waste Disposal: A Partnership Between Thiruvananthapuram CSIR Institute and AIIMS Delhi
Veteran BJP Leader L K Advani in Stable Condition at AIIMS
Veteran BJP Leader L.K. Advani Hospitalized at AIIMS
Operation Theatres at AIIMS Trauma Centre yet to resume after being shut due to heavy rains