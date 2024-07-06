Delhi High Court Allows Termination of 30-Week Pregnancy Due to Severe Fetal Abnormality

The Delhi High Court has granted a 31-year-old woman permission to terminate her 30-week pregnancy after diagnosing the foetus with Joubert Syndrome, a severe neuro-developmental disorder. The court's ruling, issued on Friday, underscores the law's provision that women should not be forced to carry pregnancies with severe fetal abnormalities to term.

The court's decision was heavily influenced by a detailed report from a board of doctors at AIIMS, contrasting starkly with an inconclusive report from Lok Nayak Hospital. The AIIMS board's diagnosis highlighted that the child, if born, would face severe neurological impairments and extensive health challenges.

Justice Sanjeev Narula stated that the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, aligned with principles of personal liberty, supports a woman's right to terminate a pregnancy under medically justified circumstances. The court appreciated AIIMS' comprehensive evaluation and criticized Lok Nayak Hospital for inadequate testing and delays, which resulted in a more advanced stage of pregnancy.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)