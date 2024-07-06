Left Menu

ED Charges Former Jharkhand Minister in Rs 4.42 Crore Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has charged former Jharkhand rural development minister Alamgir Alam and his associates in an alleged money laundering case worth Rs 4.42 crore. Assets of over Rs 4 crore have been attached by the ED, and a charge sheet has been filed against Alam and his associates, excluding Reeta Lal.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet and attached assets worth more than Rs 4 crore belonging to former Jharkhand rural development minister Alamgir Alam, his ex-personal secretary, and the aide's domestic help. This action is part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.

According to a statement released on Saturday, the federal agency issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on July 4 against Alamgir Alam, his former personal secretary Sanjeev Kumar Lal, Lal's wife Reeta Lal, and his domestic help Jahangir Alam.

The cumulative value of all these attached assets is Rs 4.42 crore. A charge sheet against all accused, except Reeta Lal, was filed before a special PMLA court in Ranchi on Thursday.

Alamgir Alam, a Congress politician and former rural development minister, alongside Lal and Jahangir Alam, has been arrested by the ED in relation to this case.

The ED raided properties linked to Sanjeev Kumar Lal and Jahangir Alam on May 6, recovering a total of Rs 32.2 crore from a flat owned by the latter. The total cash seized in this case amounts to Rs 37.55 crore, alongside vehicles, jewelry, and digital devices.

The investigation pertains to alleged irregularities in the state rural development department under Alamgir Alam's tenure. The ED claims that a commission of 3.2 per cent of the total tender value is taken from contractors and distributed across the rural works department, including a 1.5 per cent commission for Alamgir Alam.

