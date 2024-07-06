Taxi Driver Arrested for Allegedly Killing Friend Over Money Dispute in Delhi Hotel

A taxi driver from Punjab allegedly strangled his friend over a money dispute in a hotel in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said on Saturday. Mandeep Singh (32), a resident of Punjab's Rup Nagar, was arrested in Karol Bagh on Friday night, and the victim's possessions, including his car, wallet, and clothes, were recovered, according to police officials.

The body of the victim, Rohit (28), was discovered in the hotel bathroom by staff members on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest), Rohit Meena, provided details of the case, stating that the two men had arrived at the hotel around 1:30 am on July 4, with Mandeep leaving approximately two hours later. The staff discovered Rohit's body the next morning.

Authorities tracked Mandeep to Karol Bagh with the help of technical evidence and conducted a raid in Chandigarh. Immigration authorities were also notified due to Mandeep holding a passport. Both men had come to Delhi to drop a passenger at the airport and decided to rest at the hotel. An argument over a previous monetary dispute escalated, leading to Mandeep allegedly strangling Rohit and fleeing with his personal items. Further interrogation of the suspect is underway.

