Karnataka CM Mandates Inspections for Police Chiefs Amid Rise in Crime and Fake News

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of regular inspections by senior police officials at every station in their jurisdiction. He highlighted accountability for controlling gambling, betting, and drug issues, and warned against the dangers of fake news. He also praised the police for maintaining law and order without communal riots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-07-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 16:50 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah mandated that all SP, DCP, and IG rank officers conduct regular inspections at every police station within their jurisdiction, as specified in the police manual.

Speaking at the 2024 Senior Police Officers Conference, Siddaramaiah emphasized that senior officials will be held accountable if gambling, betting, and drug issues persist in their areas.

He warned against fake news, calling it a societal thorn, while urging the police to be prompt in registering complaints and taking action. He also praised Home Minister G Parameshwara and the police for upholding law and order without communal riots.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

