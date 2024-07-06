Left Menu

Hamas Backs US Proposal for Phased Gaza Cease-Fire Amid Israel Conflict

Hamas has given initial approval for a US-backed phased cease-fire deal in Gaza, dropping its demand for Israel's up-front commitment to end the war. The proposal includes a six-week cease-fire, hostage and prisoner exchanges, and eventual reconstruction. The deal, however, is not yet guaranteed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 06-07-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 17:21 IST
Hamas Backs US Proposal for Phased Gaza Cease-Fire Amid Israel Conflict
AI Generated Representative Image

Hamas has initially approved a US-backed proposal for a phased Gaza cease-fire, setting aside its demand for Israel's up-front commitment to end the war, said a Hamas and an Egyptian official on Saturday.

This compromise by the militant group, which has controlled Gaza since its October 7 attack on Israel, could enable the first pause in the conflict since last November and pave the way for further negotiations. But officials cautioned that a final deal is not yet assured. Under the phased plan, there would be a "full and complete" six-week cease-fire, involving hostage and prisoner exchanges, Israeli troop withdrawals from densely populated Gaza areas, and the return of displaced residents.

Further negotiations would address the release of remaining male hostages and additional Palestinian detainees, culminating in a yearslong reconstruction project. Hamas still requires written guarantees from mediators that Israel will negotiate a permanent cease-fire once the first phase is implemented.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024