Hamas Backs US Proposal for Phased Gaza Cease-Fire Amid Israel Conflict

Hamas has initially approved a US-backed proposal for a phased Gaza cease-fire, setting aside its demand for Israel's up-front commitment to end the war, said a Hamas and an Egyptian official on Saturday.

This compromise by the militant group, which has controlled Gaza since its October 7 attack on Israel, could enable the first pause in the conflict since last November and pave the way for further negotiations. But officials cautioned that a final deal is not yet assured. Under the phased plan, there would be a "full and complete" six-week cease-fire, involving hostage and prisoner exchanges, Israeli troop withdrawals from densely populated Gaza areas, and the return of displaced residents.

Further negotiations would address the release of remaining male hostages and additional Palestinian detainees, culminating in a yearslong reconstruction project. Hamas still requires written guarantees from mediators that Israel will negotiate a permanent cease-fire once the first phase is implemented.

