Court Grants Sunita Kejriwal Access to Husband's Medical Records, Denies Attendant Request

A Delhi court has allowed Sunita Kejriwal access to the medical records of her jailed husband, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. However, the court denied her request to attend medical consultations in person, upholding the prison rules. She can independently consult the medical board regarding his prescribed diet.

Arvind Kejriwal
A Delhi court has granted Sunita Kejriwal access to the medical records of her husband, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, currently imprisoned. Despite this, the court denied her request to act as his attendant during medical consultations, citing prison rules.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja mentioned that Kejriwal had not been admitted to a hospital, and prison rules only permit a family member to attend to an undertrial prisoner when admitted to a hospital. Other inmates receiving similar treatment also do not have attendants.

The court has allowed Sunita Kejriwal to consult the medical board independently for queries related to her husband's diet, to ensure it aligns with the prescribed medical recommendations.

