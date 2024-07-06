Amit Shah Assures Support to Flood-Hit Assam: NDRF and SDRF on Ground
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to assess the state's flood situation. Shah confirmed that the NDRF and SDRF are actively involved in rescue and relief operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also committed to providing necessary assistance to Assam.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday had a conversation with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to evaluate the flood situation in the state. Shah affirmed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are working on a war footing to rescue and provide relief to the affected populace.
Shah emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands firmly with the people of Assam, pledging all possible support during these challenging times.
'Due to the heavy rains, Assam is experiencing a flood-like situation. I've spoken with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma about the ongoing crisis. The NDRF and SDRF are working at an accelerated pace to rescue victims and provide relief,' Shah posted on X.
The flooding in Assam has been severe, affecting over 24.5 lakh residents across 30 districts. Major rivers have breached danger levels at multiple points.
In total, 52 people have lost their lives this year due to floods in Assam, with an additional 12 fatalities linked to landslides and storms.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Emergency Relief Efforts Underway After Devastating Swiss Floods
Rescue Operations in Swiss Valleys After Record Rainfall and Floods
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's On-Ground Flood Relief Efforts in Bokakhat
Assam CM Assesses Flood Damage and Leads Relief Efforts in Dibrugarh
Meghalaya Struggles Under Torrential Rains, Government Ramps Up Relief Efforts