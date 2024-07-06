Amit Shah Assures Support to Flood-Hit Assam: NDRF and SDRF on Ground

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday had a conversation with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to evaluate the flood situation in the state. Shah affirmed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are working on a war footing to rescue and provide relief to the affected populace.

Shah emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands firmly with the people of Assam, pledging all possible support during these challenging times.

'Due to the heavy rains, Assam is experiencing a flood-like situation. I've spoken with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma about the ongoing crisis. The NDRF and SDRF are working at an accelerated pace to rescue victims and provide relief,' Shah posted on X.

The flooding in Assam has been severe, affecting over 24.5 lakh residents across 30 districts. Major rivers have breached danger levels at multiple points.

In total, 52 people have lost their lives this year due to floods in Assam, with an additional 12 fatalities linked to landslides and storms.

