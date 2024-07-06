Left Menu

Accused Murderer Found Dead with Pesticide Bottle Nearby in Amethi

Monu Pasi, a 35-year-old man accused of murder, was found dead near Ramnath Purva village in Amethi. Police discovered a bottle of pesticide near his body. Pasi, a resident of Mahmoodpur, was wanted for the murder of the village head's brother. The body has been sent for postmortem examination.

Accused Murderer Found Dead with Pesticide Bottle Nearby in Amethi
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, Monu Pasi, a 35-year-old man accused of murder, was discovered dead near Ramnath Purva village in Amethi on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar Singh reported that a bottle of pesticide was found near Pasi's body, raising questions about the cause of death.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination to determine the exact cause. Pasi had been accused of murdering the brother of the village head on June 28, and police teams were actively searching for him in connection with the case.

