Police Arrest Duo for Posting Fake Ads to Dupe People

Two men, Ajaz and Irshand, were arrested by police for allegedly defrauding people through fake advertisements on social media. These ads offered money to individuals willing to 'impregnate' women. The duo charged fees before blocking the victims. Both men have been sent to judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuh | Updated: 06-07-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 23:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking case of online fraud, two men identified as Ajaz and Irshand have been apprehended for allegedly duping individuals by posting fraudulent advertisements on social media. These advertisements offered money to people willing to 'impregnate' women seeking to have children, according to police reports.

Authorities revealed that the accused exploited fake pictures of women to attract potential victims. Once someone expressed interest, they would collect registration fees and initial costs before cutting off contact and blocking them. During the investigation, police uncovered more than four fake Facebook accounts and numerous bogus advertisements linked to the suspects.

The two men were arrested and presented in court on Saturday. They have been remanded to judicial custody as the investigation continues, police added.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

