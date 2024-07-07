Left Menu

Noida Call Centre Scam Busted: 11 Arrested for Fraud

The Noida Police have arrested eleven individuals, including nine women, for defrauding people through a bogus call centre offering fake loans and insurance policies. The gang, operating from Sector 51, had data on 10,000 people and generated crores of rupees. Key accused Ashish Kumar and Jitendra Verma orchestrated the scam with assistance from others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 07-07-2024 00:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 00:07 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida Police arrested eleven people, including nine women, for defrauding victims through a fraudulent call centre offering fake loans and insurance policies. Officials revealed that the gang operated from Sector 51 and had detailed data on 10,000 individuals, targeting people in Delhi NCR.

This crackdown was executed by a joint operation between the Crime Response Team (CRT) and the local Sector 49 police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shakti Mohan Avasthy stated, 'The action on the bogus call centre was based on local intelligence and confidential information.' The accused were caught while targeting people under false loan and insurance offers.

Key suspects Ashish Kumar alias Amit and Jitendra Verma alias Abhishek, and nine female operatives, were identified. The police also uncovered a prior fraud case against the gang in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The gang used a rented PNB account to collect illicit funds and used fake SIM cards to hide their identities. An FIR has been lodged, and the accused have been sent to judicial custody.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

