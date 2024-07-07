Hamas Accepts U.S. Proposal for Israeli Hostage Talks Amid Gaza Conflict

Hamas has accepted a U.S. proposal to start discussions on the release of Israeli hostages, marking a significant step in the efforts to end the Gaza conflict. This decision comes 16 days after the initial phase of the agreement aimed at halting the war.

The militant group has dropped its demand for a permanent ceasefire before signing the agreement, allowing for six-week-long negotiations to achieve a truce. Concurrently, active diplomacy involving the U.S., Israel, and Qatar is intensifying, with CIA Director William Burns set to visit Qatar for negotiations.

Despite the breakthrough, clashes continue, with Israeli forces ramping up strikes and causing significant casualties in Gaza. The ongoing violence underscores the urgency and challenges of securing a lasting peace agreement.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)