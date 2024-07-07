Left Menu

Tragic Recovery: Boy Found 4 km Downstream in Guwahati Drain Incident

The body of Abhinash Sarkar, an eight-year-old boy who had fallen into a stormwater drain in Guwahati, was recovered 4 km downstream. The body was identified by his parents at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Multiple agencies, including NDRF and SDRF, conducted a search operation. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed condolences to the family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-07-2024 11:52 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 11:52 IST
Tragic Recovery: Boy Found 4 km Downstream in Guwahati Drain Incident
  • Country:
  • India

The body of Abhinash Sarkar, an eight-year-old boy who fell into a stormwater drain in Guwahati, was recovered 4 km downstream in the Rajgarh area, police said.

His parents identified the body at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after retrieving it on Sunday.

A police officer confirmed that rescue agencies recovered the body in Rajgarh, well over four km from Jyotinagar, where the incident occurred.

Identification was initially done via photographs and later confirmed physically at the GMCH morgue.

Abhinash slipped from his father's scooter and fell into the open drain during a heavy downpour on Thursday evening.

Multiple agencies, including NDRF and SDRF, launched a search operation, utilizing various machinery and sniffer dogs.

Abhinash's father conducted his search operation, wading through the drain, slush, and garbage for the past three days.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the search site on Saturday, offering condolences and assuring the family of exhaustive measures to find the missing boy.

Sarma expressed his condolences via Twitter, thanking NDRF, SDRF, Assam Police, and the district authorities for their search efforts.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024