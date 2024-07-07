Tragic Recovery: Boy Found 4 km Downstream in Guwahati Drain Incident

The body of Abhinash Sarkar, an eight-year-old boy who fell into a stormwater drain in Guwahati, was recovered 4 km downstream in the Rajgarh area, police said.

His parents identified the body at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after retrieving it on Sunday.

A police officer confirmed that rescue agencies recovered the body in Rajgarh, well over four km from Jyotinagar, where the incident occurred.

Identification was initially done via photographs and later confirmed physically at the GMCH morgue.

Abhinash slipped from his father's scooter and fell into the open drain during a heavy downpour on Thursday evening.

Multiple agencies, including NDRF and SDRF, launched a search operation, utilizing various machinery and sniffer dogs.

Abhinash's father conducted his search operation, wading through the drain, slush, and garbage for the past three days.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the search site on Saturday, offering condolences and assuring the family of exhaustive measures to find the missing boy.

Sarma expressed his condolences via Twitter, thanking NDRF, SDRF, Assam Police, and the district authorities for their search efforts.

