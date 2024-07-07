Left Menu

Fake Journalists Extort Truck Driver for Rs 15 Lakh in Thane

Six individuals, posing as journalists, were accused of demanding Rs 15 lakh from a truck driver to allow his iron rods-laden vehicle to pass through Thane, Maharashtra. The incident occurred on Friday morning. An FIR has been registered, and a police investigation is underway.

Fake Journalists Extort Truck Driver for Rs 15 Lakh in Thane
Six individuals who allegedly posed as journalists demanded Rs 15 lakh from a truck driver in Thane, Maharashtra, for allowing his iron rods-laden vehicle to pass, an official said Sunday.

The incident occurred Friday morning as the truck was traveling from Panvel, Navi Mumbai, towards Jaipur, Rajasthan, via Nhava Sheva road.

The accused intercepted the truck under a bridge at Rajnoli Naka in Bhiwandi area around 5 am. They claimed to be journalists and demanded Rs 15 lakh for letting the truck proceed, said the official from Kongaon police station.

The truck driver reported the incident to the police, who registered an FIR against six individuals, including two unidentified persons, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. An investigation is ongoing.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

