Left Menu

Gaza Tensions: Hamas Awaits Israel's Response on Ceasefire Proposal

Hamas is awaiting Israel's response to a ceasefire proposal mediated by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt to end the nine-month Gaza conflict. The proposal includes a three-phase plan and negotiations for a permanent ceasefire. Hostilities continue, with ongoing Israeli strikes and Palestinian counterattacks resulting in multiple casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 14:08 IST
Gaza Tensions: Hamas Awaits Israel's Response on Ceasefire Proposal
AI Generated Representative Image

Hamas is waiting for Israel's response on its ceasefire proposal, five days after accepting a key part of a U.S. plan to end the nine-month Gaza conflict.

"We have left our response with the mediators and are waiting to hear the occupation's response," a Hamas official told Reuters. The three-phase plan, mediated by Qatar and Egypt and proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden, aims to finalize a ceasefire and secure the release of around 120 Israeli hostages.

Another Palestinian official noted Israel is currently discussing Hamas' response with Qatar. Despite ongoing hostilities, Hamas has withdrawn its precondition for an immediate permanent ceasefire, instead agreeing to negotiate it during the plan's six-week first phase. The conflict, ignited by a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, has claimed over 38,000 Palestinian lives, according to health officials, while Israeli figures report 1,200 deaths and 250 hostages taken.

Protesters in Israel are pushing for the return of hostages and a ceasefire agreement, staging widespread demonstrations and roadblocks. Meanwhile, Israeli strikes continued in Gaza, causing further casualties, while ground operations targeted militant positions.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024