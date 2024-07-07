Gaza Tensions: Hamas Awaits Israel's Response on Ceasefire Proposal

Hamas is waiting for Israel's response on its ceasefire proposal, five days after accepting a key part of a U.S. plan to end the nine-month Gaza conflict.

"We have left our response with the mediators and are waiting to hear the occupation's response," a Hamas official told Reuters. The three-phase plan, mediated by Qatar and Egypt and proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden, aims to finalize a ceasefire and secure the release of around 120 Israeli hostages.

Another Palestinian official noted Israel is currently discussing Hamas' response with Qatar. Despite ongoing hostilities, Hamas has withdrawn its precondition for an immediate permanent ceasefire, instead agreeing to negotiate it during the plan's six-week first phase. The conflict, ignited by a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, has claimed over 38,000 Palestinian lives, according to health officials, while Israeli figures report 1,200 deaths and 250 hostages taken.

Protesters in Israel are pushing for the return of hostages and a ceasefire agreement, staging widespread demonstrations and roadblocks. Meanwhile, Israeli strikes continued in Gaza, causing further casualties, while ground operations targeted militant positions.

