Tejashwi Yadav Flags Bihar Bridge Incident Amid Heavy Rainfall

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday claimed that another bridge in Bihar has caved in, though an official concerned said it was a makeshift structure that got washed away due to heavy rainfall.

Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, shared a video of the incident on his X handle, showing the bridge in East Champaran district. In the clip, locals blame spurious materials for the collapse in a Madhuban block village.

PTI could not independently verify the video's authenticity. District Magistrate Saurabh Jorwal acknowledged the incident but clarified that it involved a temporary structure over a sewage line.

He mentioned that the makeshift crossing, made from mud, was installed after a Panchayat decision a few years ago. Heavy rains caused it to wash away.

The incident is part of a spate of recent bridge collapses in Bihar, prompting political tensions and the suspension of 15 engineers, though no casualties have been reported.

