Tejashwi Yadav Flags Bihar Bridge Incident Amid Heavy Rainfall

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed a bridge in Bihar's East Champaran district caved in due to heavy rainfall, though an official stated it was a makeshift structure. The incident is part of a series of recent bridge collapses in Bihar, leading to political disputes and engineer suspensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Motihari | Updated: 07-07-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 18:36 IST
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday claimed that another bridge in Bihar has caved in, though an official concerned said it was a makeshift structure that got washed away due to heavy rainfall.

Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, shared a video of the incident on his X handle, showing the bridge in East Champaran district. In the clip, locals blame spurious materials for the collapse in a Madhuban block village.

PTI could not independently verify the video's authenticity. District Magistrate Saurabh Jorwal acknowledged the incident but clarified that it involved a temporary structure over a sewage line.

He mentioned that the makeshift crossing, made from mud, was installed after a Panchayat decision a few years ago. Heavy rains caused it to wash away.

The incident is part of a spate of recent bridge collapses in Bihar, prompting political tensions and the suspension of 15 engineers, though no casualties have been reported.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

