Hamas Awaits Israeli Response on Ceasefire as Conflict Intensifies

Hamas awaits Israel's response to a ceasefire proposal aimed at ending a nine-month conflict in Gaza. Negotiations are mediated by Qatar and Egypt, framed by a three-phase U.S. plan. Palestinian fatalities exceed 38,000, and pressure mounts in Israel with protests demanding a ceasefire and hostage releases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 20:28 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Hamas is awaiting a response from Israel on its ceasefire proposal, two officials from the Palestinian group said on Sunday, five days after it agreed to a crucial part of a U.S. plan aimed at ending the nine-month-old war in Gaza. 'We have left our response with the mediators and are waiting to hear the occupation's response,' one of the two Hamas officials told Reuters, asking not to be identified.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was scheduled to hold consultations on Sunday on the next steps in negotiating the three-phase plan that was presented in May by U.S. President Joe Biden and is being mediated by Qatar and Egypt. It aims to end the war and free around 120 Israeli hostages being held by Hamas.

Another Palestinian official, with knowledge of the ceasefire deliberations, said Israel was in talks with the Qataris. 'They have discussed with them Hamas' response and they promised to give them Israel's response within days,' the official, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters on Sunday.

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

