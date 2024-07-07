Left Menu

Dutch Ministers Reassure Ukraine of Continued Support Amidst Political Shifts

The Netherlands' new Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans and Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp reaffirmed their country's unwavering support for Ukraine during their visit to Kyiv. Despite concerns following a far-right election victory, they assured continued military and financial aid, including the supply of F-16 jets and forensic research support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 20:30 IST
The newly appointed Dutch defence and foreign affairs ministers have reaffirmed their nation's unwavering support for Ukraine, despite political shifts at home.

Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans and Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, on their first visit to Kyiv, held crucial meetings with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and senior officials. Veldkamp emphasized that the Dutch support encompasses political, military, financial, and moral aid.

Brekelmans underscored active efforts to supply F-16 fighter jets and enhance Ukraine's air defences. The Netherlands, a key ally since Russia's 2022 invasion, has been pivotal in the international coalition to supply F-16s, with the first batch of promised jets expected soon.

