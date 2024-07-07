Left Menu

Two Sub-Inspectors Suspended for Dining with Wanted Criminals

Two sub-inspectors were suspended after being caught on video dining with wanted criminals in a restaurant. The video circulated widely on social media, leading to their immediate suspension. Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey announced the suspension and noted that a probe will reveal further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 07-07-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 21:38 IST
Two Sub-Inspectors Suspended for Dining with Wanted Criminals
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Two sub-inspectors sharing a table with two wanted criminals in a restaurant have been suspended with immediate effect, a senior police official said on Sunday.

A purported video clip of the meeting was shared widely on social media and the two SIs were prima facie found guilty, they said.

Sub-inspector Anuj Tewari was the in-charge of Palson police outpost, while sub-inspector Surendra Singh Yadav was posted in Goverdhan police station, Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.

As per the video clip, the policemen were seen sharing the same table with Shahid and his partner Shakir, two wanted criminals.

In the video shot by Shahid, he is seen combing his hair, who then turns the camera to show Shakir and the two SIs.

Police said he first shared the 20-second video on his social media account but later removed it. By then, people had saved the video and started reposting it, which was then seen by a large number of people, they said.

Details of the incident will be clear after a probe, police said.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

