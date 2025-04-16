Suspension Drama at Ambedkar University: Campus Protests and Revoked Bans

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has rescinded the suspension of three students and SFI activists following a court hearing. The students were initially disciplined after they connected a peer's suicide attempt to bullying and criticized campus politics in a public statement.

The university communicated this decision in a letter addressed to one of the students, Nadia, which annulled the previous suspension and reinstated her right to attend classes, contingent on eligibility. This withdrawal comes after AUD expressed intentions to conduct a new enquiry under established rules and regulations.

The ongoing situation has seen continued protests, leading to additional suspensions. The Student Federation of India is spearheading the protests, claiming the administration aims to curb dissent. Meanwhile, the university insists on maintaining operational order and campus safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)