Left Menu

Suspension Drama at Ambedkar University: Campus Protests and Revoked Bans

Ambedkar University Delhi lifted the suspension of three students involved in protests linked to a suicide attempt. The decision followed a court hearing, with the university proposing a fresh inquiry. Protests continue as more students face suspension over alleged obstruction of officials during demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 23:11 IST
Suspension Drama at Ambedkar University: Campus Protests and Revoked Bans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has rescinded the suspension of three students and SFI activists following a court hearing. The students were initially disciplined after they connected a peer's suicide attempt to bullying and criticized campus politics in a public statement.

The university communicated this decision in a letter addressed to one of the students, Nadia, which annulled the previous suspension and reinstated her right to attend classes, contingent on eligibility. This withdrawal comes after AUD expressed intentions to conduct a new enquiry under established rules and regulations.

The ongoing situation has seen continued protests, leading to additional suspensions. The Student Federation of India is spearheading the protests, claiming the administration aims to curb dissent. Meanwhile, the university insists on maintaining operational order and campus safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025