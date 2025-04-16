IAS Officer Entangled in Social Media Controversy Over AI-Generated Image

The Cyberabad Police have launched an investigation involving Smita Sabharwal, a senior IAS officer, in connection with the reposting of an AI-generated image on social media about a contentious 400-acre land in Kancha Gachibowli. This image, featuring earthmoving machines and wildlife, was shared on the platform 'X'.

The police issued a notice to Sabharwal under Section 179 BNSS on April 12, requiring her to provide information as a witness. The notice follows complaints alleging the image's misleading nature, claiming that it aimed to incite public unrest and provoke protests, particularly among the University of Hyderabad's student community.

Sabharwal, who is the Principal Secretary for Tourism and Culture in Telangana, faces inquiries as police seek the origins of the reposted image. Meanwhile, protests from students and environmentalists over the state's plans to develop the contested land for urban infrastructure and IT park continue, with the issue under judicial review in the Telangana High Court and Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)