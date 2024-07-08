Left Menu

U.S. Military Begins Strategic Withdrawal from Niger

The U.S. military has started withdrawing its personnel from Niger, with recent actions at Air Base 101 in Niamey and plans to exit the drone base near Agadez. This follows the ruling junta's order after last year's coup. The withdrawal is coordinated smoothly between Niger and American armed forces.

  • Country:
  • Niger

The U.S. military withdrew its personnel from Niger's Air Base 101 near the airport in Niamey on Sunday, ahead of its exit from a major drone base near the desert city of Agadez in the coming weeks. The decision follows an order from Niger's ruling junta in April, which came after a coup last year.

According to a joint statement from Niger's defense ministry and the U.S. Department of Defense, the operation was completed ahead of schedule and without complications, thanks to effective cooperation and communication between the armed forces of both nations.

The focus will next shift to withdrawing from the $100 million drone base near Agadez, which provided crucial intelligence about jihadist-linked groups, as stated by U.S. Air Force Major General Kenneth Ekman. This pullout is expected by August, with a deadline for full troop removal by September 15.

In a related development, Niger, along with military-led neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso, signed a confederation treaty on Saturday. This signals closer alignment among them amid ongoing insurgencies in the central Sahel, breaking defense agreements with U.S., European, and United Nations forces. Furthermore, Russia has entered the region by sending military trainers to Niger in April.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

