UN Expert Urges Action on Myanmar Junta’s Violations Amid Earthquake Crisis

A UN human rights expert has called for the United Nations Security Council to urgently convene and adopt a resolution addressing the continued military aggression by Myanmar’s junta, particularly in areas severely impacted by the devastating earthquake that struck the country on March 28. The calls come as the junta not only fails to curb its military operations but actively blocks humanitarian aid from reaching those in desperate need.

Tom Andrews, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, expressed deep concern over the junta’s recent actions. Despite earlier announcements that the military would suspend operations to allow for earthquake relief efforts, the junta has violated this ceasefire, launching numerous attacks in multiple regions. The ongoing military operations have exacerbated an already dire humanitarian crisis, making it nearly impossible for aid to reach the people who need it most.

“The junta’s military actions are making a terrible situation devastatively worse,” said Andrews. “Their refusal to halt attacks after the earthquake has led to more violence, resulting in hundreds of additional casualties. They have obstructed the delivery of essential humanitarian aid, leaving the population vulnerable and in desperate need of assistance.”

The earthquake, which caused severe destruction and killed over 3,500 people, has only intensified the suffering of the people of Myanmar, especially in regions controlled by opposition groups. However, it is not just the earthquake's immediate aftermath that has led to the crisis; the junta’s actions over the past four years have compounded the suffering of Myanmar's people. Since the military coup in February 2021, Myanmar has been in a state of severe political and humanitarian turmoil, with widespread human rights abuses reported by various international organizations.

Andrews outlined several disturbing reports of the junta’s ongoing violations, including the refusal to allow humanitarian workers access to areas affected by both the conflict and the earthquake. In some regions, military checkpoints have blocked aid convoys, with workers subjected to interrogation and extortion. One particularly disturbing incident involved junta forces firing on a convoy operated by the Red Cross Society of China, which was attempting to bring aid to victims in the Sagaing Region. This attack highlights the junta's pattern of targeting international humanitarian efforts, further obstructing relief from reaching the most vulnerable.

The junta’s continued conscription of young men has also exacerbated the crisis, diverting crucial resources and manpower away from earthquake relief operations. Reports of abductions, forced labor, and widespread looting of buildings destroyed in the earthquake have emerged, painting a grim picture of the junta’s actions in the aftermath of the disaster.

Andrews emphasized that the situation requires immediate action from the UN Security Council to prevent further escalation and loss of life. He called for the Council to pass a resolution demanding that all parties involved in the conflict cease offensive military operations, with particular focus on the junta’s violations of ceasefires and human rights. The resolution should also call for the immediate cessation of the junta’s obstruction of humanitarian aid.

“The Security Council must act now to protect the people of Myanmar,” Andrews stated. “The junta’s actions are not only a violation of human rights, but also a direct hindrance to efforts aimed at alleviating the suffering caused by this devastating earthquake.”

The UN Special Rapporteur also suggested that the Security Council encourage UN agencies and humanitarian organizations to collaborate with Myanmar’s National Unity Government, ethnic resistance groups, and civil society to ensure that aid reaches the people who need it most. He highlighted the necessity of working with opposition-controlled regions, where the junta’s military presence is minimal or absent, to guarantee the safe distribution of aid and provide critical assistance to communities affected by both the earthquake and ongoing conflict.

Andrews pointed out that the junta’s continuing violence has already claimed thousands of lives, and that the true death toll from both the earthquake and the junta’s attacks is likely far higher than official numbers reflect. The impact of this ongoing conflict is being felt across the country, with the most vulnerable populations—such as women, children, and the elderly—bearing the brunt of the suffering.

In the wake of the 28 March earthquake, which caused widespread destruction, the people of Myanmar face a bleak future as they continue to endure the combined effects of natural disaster and military aggression. The calls for international action are growing louder, with many human rights experts and advocates urging the UN Security Council to take decisive action to protect the lives of those caught in the crossfire of this ongoing conflict.

The international community is being urged to prioritize the protection of human rights and the facilitation of humanitarian relief, while holding Myanmar's military junta accountable for its actions. The situation remains dire, and without urgent intervention, the crisis in Myanmar threatens to escalate further, leading to even greater human suffering in the months and years to come.