Madhya Pradesh High Court Quashes Decade-Long Relationship Rape Case

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a rape charge against a man, ruling that he had a consensual relationship with the complainant spanning over a decade.

Justice Sanjay Dwivedi, in a July 2 order, highlighted that the case appears to be an abuse of legal process.

The man, booked for rape and other offenses at Mahila Thana police station in Katni district in November 2021, sought relief from the high court. It was noted that both parties were well-educated and had consensual relations.

The breakdown of their relationship occurred when the man refused to marry the woman, leading to the complaint.

However, the court emphasized that this context did not justify a rape case under Section 375 of the IPC, nor did it make out a case under Section 366.

