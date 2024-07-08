Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh High Court Quashes Decade-Long Relationship Rape Case

The Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed a rape case against a man, ruling that the relationship with the complainant lasted over 10 years with mutual consent. Justice Sanjay Dwivedi called the case an abuse of legal process. The man had originally been booked for rape and other charges in November 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 08-07-2024 08:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 08:23 IST
Madhya Pradesh High Court Quashes Decade-Long Relationship Rape Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a rape charge against a man, ruling that he had a consensual relationship with the complainant spanning over a decade.

Justice Sanjay Dwivedi, in a July 2 order, highlighted that the case appears to be an abuse of legal process.

The man, booked for rape and other offenses at Mahila Thana police station in Katni district in November 2021, sought relief from the high court. It was noted that both parties were well-educated and had consensual relations.

The breakdown of their relationship occurred when the man refused to marry the woman, leading to the complaint.

However, the court emphasized that this context did not justify a rape case under Section 375 of the IPC, nor did it make out a case under Section 366.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024