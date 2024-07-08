Left Menu

Unidentified Gunmen Strike in Manipur's Jiribam District

In the early hours of Monday, unidentified gunmen opened fire in the Gularthal area of Manipur's Jiribam district. The attack prompted the security forces to retaliate, leading to an exchange of fire. Rahul Gandhi is set to visit relief camps and meet victims later today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 08-07-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 09:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified gunmen opened fire in the Gularthal area of Manipur's Jiribam district in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to visit relief camps in the district later in the day and meet victims of ethnic violence.

''Gunmen fired several rounds around 3:30 am towards the Meitei area of Gularthal, prompting security forces to retaliate. The exchange of fire continued till 7 am,'' an official said. Security personnel have been deployed in the surrounding areas as a preventive measure.

One bulletproof vehicle of the state police also was hit by gunshots during the attack, the official said.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

