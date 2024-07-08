Prime Minister Modi's Historic Visit to Austria: A Diplomatic Milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's imminent visit to Austria will mark the first prime ministerial journey from India to the country in 41 years, with the last one being that of Indira Gandhi in 1983. This significant visit on July 9-10 coincides with the 75th anniversary of India-Austria diplomatic relations.

Jawaharlal Nehru's visit in 1955 marked the first prime ministerial tour since diplomatic relations were established in 1949. Modi's schedule includes meetings with key Austrian leaders, restricted delegation-level discussions, a high-level business engagement, and an interaction with the Indian community in Vienna.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra highlighted substantial opportunities for bilateral cooperation in infrastructure, renewable energy, high technology areas, and the start-up sector during the visit. As both nations look to strengthen their ties, Modi and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer are prepared to explore further collaboration in light of shared democratic values and common geopolitical interests.

