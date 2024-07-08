Philippines and Japan Strengthen Defence Ties Amid Regional Tensions

In a significant move, the Philippines and Japan will address key regional security issues, including those related to the East China Sea, South China Sea, and Korean Peninsula, during their upcoming '2 plus 2' meeting. This high-level dialogue will involve both nations' foreign and defence ministers, as confirmed by Manila's foreign affairs secretary on Monday.

Further cementing their defence relationship, the two countries have signed a reciprocal access agreement, which will enhance military cooperation and operational readiness. This pact is seen as a strategic response to the mounting tensions and security challenges in the region.

The agreement and ongoing discussions underscore the deepening alliance between the Philippines and Japan as they navigate the complexities of regional geopolitics and work towards maintaining stability and security in the Asia-Pacific.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)