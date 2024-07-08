Japan and Philippines Forge Historic Defence Pact Amid Rising Chinese Assertiveness

Japan and the Philippines signed a historic defence pact on Monday, permitting the deployment of Japanese forces for joint military exercises, including live-fire drills, in the Southeast Asian nation. This pact, a significant step considering Japan's World War II occupation of the Philippines, comes amid increasing assertiveness from China.

The Reciprocal Access Agreement, signed by Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa in a Manila ceremony witnessed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., allows Filipino forces to enter Japan for joint combat training. The agreement will take effect after legislative ratification in both countries, officials said.

Kamikawa touted the defence pact as a "groundbreaking achievement" set to enhance defence cooperation between the nations. Both countries are U.S. treaty allies and have faced heightened tensions with China, particularly over maritime disputes in the South and East China Seas.

