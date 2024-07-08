Left Menu

Russia Conducts Electronic Launch Drills with Iskander Missiles Near China Border

Russia has executed electronic launch drills with its Iskander ballistic missiles in the Jewish Autonomous Region neighboring China. The exercise involved targeting command posts and air defense systems over several hundred kilometers. This follows similar drills conducted last month aimed at practicing the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-07-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 12:33 IST
Russia Conducts Electronic Launch Drills with Iskander Missiles Near China Border
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia conducted electronic launch drills involving Iskander ballistic missiles in the Jewish Autonomous Region, bordering China, as part of a training exercise, according to the Interfax news agency on Monday.

The military district's press service reported that the Iskander missile launchers, upon receiving target coordinates, successfully destroyed command posts and air defense facilities of a simulated enemy, with the exercises covering distances of several hundred kilometers.

This follows similar training last month, which focused on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024