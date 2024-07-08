Russia Conducts Electronic Launch Drills with Iskander Missiles Near China Border

Russia conducted electronic launch drills involving Iskander ballistic missiles in the Jewish Autonomous Region, bordering China, as part of a training exercise, according to the Interfax news agency on Monday.

The military district's press service reported that the Iskander missile launchers, upon receiving target coordinates, successfully destroyed command posts and air defense facilities of a simulated enemy, with the exercises covering distances of several hundred kilometers.

This follows similar training last month, which focused on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)