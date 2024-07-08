Russia Conducts Electronic Launch Drills with Iskander Missiles Near China Border
Russia has executed electronic launch drills with its Iskander ballistic missiles in the Jewish Autonomous Region neighboring China. The exercise involved targeting command posts and air defense systems over several hundred kilometers. This follows similar drills conducted last month aimed at practicing the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons.
Russia conducted electronic launch drills involving Iskander ballistic missiles in the Jewish Autonomous Region, bordering China, as part of a training exercise, according to the Interfax news agency on Monday.
The military district's press service reported that the Iskander missile launchers, upon receiving target coordinates, successfully destroyed command posts and air defense facilities of a simulated enemy, with the exercises covering distances of several hundred kilometers.
This follows similar training last month, which focused on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons.
