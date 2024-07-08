Cabinet Minister Ramniwas Rawat Sworn in Twice Amid Oath Confusion in Madhya Pradesh
Ramniwas Rawat, a former Congressman now with BJP, was sworn in as a cabinet minister in Madhya Pradesh. The ceremony had to be conducted twice due to an initial error in the oath. This development increases the strength of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's cabinet to 32 members.
Ramniwas Rawat, a BJP leader and former Congressman, was sworn in as a cabinet minister in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The ceremony had to be repeated due to an initial misreading of the oath, which caused confusion regarding his ministerial status. Authorities rectified the situation by administering the correct oath in the Darbar Hall of the Governor House.
Governor Mangubhai Patel conducted the second oath ceremony in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other dignitaries. Rawat clarified to the media that he was officially sworn in as a cabinet minister. The induction brings the total number of ministers in Yadav's cabinet to 32.
Rawat, a six-time MLA from Sheopur's Vijaypur constituency, switched allegiance to BJP during the Lok Sabha campaign in April. Despite his new political affiliation, he remains an MLA under the Congress banner. This discrepancy raises questions about his official party alignment in the state assembly.
