Left Menu

Cabinet Minister Ramniwas Rawat Sworn in Twice Amid Oath Confusion in Madhya Pradesh

Ramniwas Rawat, a former Congressman now with BJP, was sworn in as a cabinet minister in Madhya Pradesh. The ceremony had to be conducted twice due to an initial error in the oath. This development increases the strength of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's cabinet to 32 members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 08-07-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 13:14 IST
Cabinet Minister Ramniwas Rawat Sworn in Twice Amid Oath Confusion in Madhya Pradesh
Ramniwas Rawat
  • Country:
  • India

Ramniwas Rawat, a BJP leader and former Congressman, was sworn in as a cabinet minister in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The ceremony had to be repeated due to an initial misreading of the oath, which caused confusion regarding his ministerial status. Authorities rectified the situation by administering the correct oath in the Darbar Hall of the Governor House.

Governor Mangubhai Patel conducted the second oath ceremony in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other dignitaries. Rawat clarified to the media that he was officially sworn in as a cabinet minister. The induction brings the total number of ministers in Yadav's cabinet to 32.

Rawat, a six-time MLA from Sheopur's Vijaypur constituency, switched allegiance to BJP during the Lok Sabha campaign in April. Despite his new political affiliation, he remains an MLA under the Congress banner. This discrepancy raises questions about his official party alignment in the state assembly.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024