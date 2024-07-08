Heavy Israeli Assault on Gaza City
Israeli forces launched a significant attack on Gaza City on Monday, deploying tanks from multiple directions. The Gaza Civil Emergency Service reported numerous casualties but could not access them due to ongoing offensives. The Israeli military confirmed targeting militant infrastructure and neutralizing over 30 fighters.
Israeli forces launched a major assault on Gaza City early Monday morning, sending columns of tanks into the city's heart from multiple directions. According to local residents, this was one of the heaviest attacks since October 7.
The Gaza Civil Emergency Service reported believing that dozens of people were killed in eastern Gaza, although emergency teams couldn't reach them due to ongoing offensives in the Tel Al-Hawa, Sabra, Daraj, Rimal, and Tuffah suburbs.
The Israeli military released a statement confirming the operation against militant infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, stating that they had neutralized more than 30 fighters who posed a threat to Israeli troops.
