Rising Tensions: Missiles, Militants, and Middle East Unrest

Israel's military successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Thursday, amid intensifying hostilities with Iran-backed Houthi militants.

Sirens echoed across several Israeli regions, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, following the missile's launch. Despite the missile attack, no serious injuries were reported, according to Israel's ambulance services.

In response to recent U.S. and Israeli military actions, the Houthis have pledged to escalate their operations against Israel, challenging the broader anti-Western alliance in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)