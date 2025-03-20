Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Missiles, Militants, and Middle East Unrest

Israel's military intercepted a missile from Yemen amid escalating tensions with Iran-backed Houthi militants. Sirens were heard in several Israeli areas, although no injuries were reported. The Houthis, part of an anti-Israel alliance, announced plans to expand their attacks on Israel in response to U.S. military actions and Israeli airstrikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 08:10 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 08:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's military successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Thursday, amid intensifying hostilities with Iran-backed Houthi militants.

Sirens echoed across several Israeli regions, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, following the missile's launch. Despite the missile attack, no serious injuries were reported, according to Israel's ambulance services.

In response to recent U.S. and Israeli military actions, the Houthis have pledged to escalate their operations against Israel, challenging the broader anti-Western alliance in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

