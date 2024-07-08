Left Menu

Gardener Arrested for Recording Minor Girl Bathing

A 25-year-old man, Anoop Kumar, was arrested in Delhi for allegedly recording a video of a minor girl while she was bathing. The girl raised an alarm, leading to Kumar's capture by her family and neighbors. Found with objectionable videos, Kumar faces charges under specific legal sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 13:31 IST
  • India

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly recording a video of a minor girl while she was bathing in Delhi's Kapashera area, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Anoop Kumar from Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh, worked as a gardener at a farmhouse in southwest Delhi. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena, a 15-year-old girl lodged a complaint alleging that she sensed someone's presence at the vent while she was bathing at her residence in Salapur Kheda on July 7.

The girl raised an alarm, and Kumar attempted to flee but was caught by the minor's family members and some neighbors. A police team from Kapashera Police Station reached the spot and apprehended the suspect. When his mobile phone was checked, some objectionable videos were found, Meena said.

Kumar was booked under Section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Section 12 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, police stated.

