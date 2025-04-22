Nexxus Unveils Luxury Haircare Line in India with Star Power
Nexxus New York Salon Hair Science has launched its PROMEND range in India, debuting at a high-profile event in Mumbai. The launch, hosted by Hindustan Unilever Limited, celebrated luxury in haircare. Attended by celebrity ambassador Sobhita Dhulipala, the event highlighted the brand's focus on integrating science with beauty.
- Country:
- India
Nexxus New York Salon Hair Science made a grand entry into India's premium beauty sector by launching its innovative PROMEND range in an exclusive Mumbai event. Hosted by Hindustan Unilever Limited, the affair highlighted luxury and cutting-edge salon science, introducing the Indian market to Nexxus' 40-year heritage.
Central to the launch was the Nexxus PROMEND Resurrection Hair Oil-in-Serum, celebrated through an elaborate artistic display, including an 18k gold bottle. The event also featured scientific demonstrations, validating the promotional claims of Nexxus products, offering insights into the proteomic hair repair technology.
Bollywood actor Sobhita Dhulipala, Nexxus' newly appointed Brand Evangelist, graced the event, echoing the brand's ethos of luxury meets efficacy. The products, now available on Indian e-commerce platforms, mark a significant shift in the premium haircare market, blending luxury with scientifically backed results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nexxus
- India
- luxury
- haircare
- PROMEND
- Sobhita Dhulipala
- launch
- event
- Hindustan Unilever
- proteomic
ALSO READ
TAILG Revolutionizes Electric Two-Wheelers with V6 Motor Launch
World Health Day 2025: Launching a Revolution for Healthier Futures
Sun Pharma Launches Revolutionary Treatment for Erosive Esophagitis in India
Tribeca Developers Launches 'Trilive' for Premium Rental Housing
CM Yadav Launches Training to Bolster MP's Administrative Framework