Mahesh Babu Questioned by ED in Real Estate Fraud Investigation

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu has been called for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation involving a real estate fraud. The case is tied to operations conducted by Sai Surya Developers and other local groups.

According to officials, Babu is set to appear on April 28 to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. While the actor is not presently considered a suspect, he may have unknowingly endorsed projects linked to the fraud.

The allegations involve fraudulent transactions by developers who falsely promised plot registrations, leading to significant financial losses for investors. The probe follows complaints from defrauded individuals who were sold unauthorized land layouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)