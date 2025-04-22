Left Menu

Mahesh Babu Questioned by ED in Real Estate Fraud Investigation

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case related to an alleged real estate fraud involving Sai Surya Developers and others. Babu is not currently considered an accused, and may have unknowingly endorsed fraudulent projects.

Updated: 22-04-2025 10:21 IST
Mahesh Babu
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu has been called for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation involving a real estate fraud. The case is tied to operations conducted by Sai Surya Developers and other local groups.

According to officials, Babu is set to appear on April 28 to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. While the actor is not presently considered a suspect, he may have unknowingly endorsed projects linked to the fraud.

The allegations involve fraudulent transactions by developers who falsely promised plot registrations, leading to significant financial losses for investors. The probe follows complaints from defrauded individuals who were sold unauthorized land layouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

