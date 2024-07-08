Karnataka Government Denies Allegations in MUDA Site Allotment Controversy

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday dismissed allegations that the government was trying to cover up fraudulent allotment of compensatory sites to land losers, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Parameshwara emphasized there was no need for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, noting that the Chief Minister has already clarified the issue.

'We will not cover up anything, our government is like an open book,' Parameshwara said in response to queries about a potential cover-up.

The controversy drew a reaction from Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who indirectly criticized Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, suggesting the issue was revealed by someone with ambitions for the Chief Minister's post. Parameshwara, however, stated he had no further information.

The BJP has accused the government of allotting compensatory sites in upscale Mysuru areas to Siddaramaiah's wife, demanding the Chief Minister's resignation. They allege irregularities amounting to Rs 4,000 crore.

Karnataka's Urban Development Minister B S Suresha has ordered a probe by a four-member committee into the matter.

