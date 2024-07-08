Left Menu

Philippine Warships Threaten Coral Reefs at Nansha Islands, Says China

China’s Ministry of Natural Resources has accused the Philippines of illegally beaching warships at the Nansha islands, which has severely damaged the local coral reef ecosystem. This assertion adds to the ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 13:44 IST
Philippine Warships Threaten Coral Reefs at Nansha Islands, Says China
AI Generated Representative Image

China's Ministry of Natural Resources reported on Monday that the "illegal" beaching of Philippine warships at the Nansha islands in the South China Sea has "gravely damaged" the coral reef ecosystem in the area.

This development intensifies the ongoing territorial disputes between China and the Philippines over the South China Sea.

The Ministry stressed that such actions result in significant ecological harm and called for immediate rectification to protect the environment.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024