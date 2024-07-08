Philippine Warships Threaten Coral Reefs at Nansha Islands, Says China
China’s Ministry of Natural Resources has accused the Philippines of illegally beaching warships at the Nansha islands, which has severely damaged the local coral reef ecosystem. This assertion adds to the ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 13:44 IST
China's Ministry of Natural Resources reported on Monday that the "illegal" beaching of Philippine warships at the Nansha islands in the South China Sea has "gravely damaged" the coral reef ecosystem in the area.
This development intensifies the ongoing territorial disputes between China and the Philippines over the South China Sea.
The Ministry stressed that such actions result in significant ecological harm and called for immediate rectification to protect the environment.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement