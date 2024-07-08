Mumbai Rains Disrupt Legislative Proceedings

Heavy rains in Mumbai disrupted Maharashtra's legislative proceedings on Monday, leading to the adjournment of both the assembly and council. Several legislators and officials faced delays reaching the legislature complex, causing a lack of quorum.

Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar criticized the inadequate pre-monsoon preparedness, despite considerable spending. Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar reported 300 mm of overnight rainfall in Mumbai.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted severe rainfall statistics across regions and mentioned the impact on railway services. With continued rainfall forecasts, calls were made to extend the monsoon session by at least a day.

