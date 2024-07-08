Left Menu

Mumbai Rains Disrupt Legislative Proceedings

Heavy rains in Mumbai and Maharashtra caused the adjournment of the Maharashtra assembly and council. Legislators and officials faced difficulties reaching the legislature complex. Leaders highlighted pre-monsoon preparedness issues. Mumbai recorded significant rainfall, impacting railway services and causing flooding. Calls were made to extend the monsoon session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 14:20 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains in Mumbai disrupted Maharashtra's legislative proceedings on Monday, leading to the adjournment of both the assembly and council. Several legislators and officials faced delays reaching the legislature complex, causing a lack of quorum.

Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar criticized the inadequate pre-monsoon preparedness, despite considerable spending. Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar reported 300 mm of overnight rainfall in Mumbai.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted severe rainfall statistics across regions and mentioned the impact on railway services. With continued rainfall forecasts, calls were made to extend the monsoon session by at least a day.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

