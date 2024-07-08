Left Menu

Philippines and Japan Sign Landmark Military Pact Amid China's Assertiveness

The Philippines and Japan have signed a historic Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), allowing the deployment of forces on each other’s soil. This agreement, Japan's first in Asia, aims to enhance military cooperation amid China's growing assertiveness in the region. It awaits ratification from both countries' parliaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 16:27 IST
The Philippines and Japan hailed a significant milestone in their defence ties with the signing of a landmark military pact on Monday. The Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) allows deployment of forces on each other's soil, reflecting a deepening alliance in response to China's assertive actions in the region.

"The RAA brings our defence partnership to an unprecedented height," stated Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo during a joint briefing post a '2-plus-2' meeting involving both nations' foreign and defence ministers. This accord coincides with heightened maritime confrontations between Manila and Beijing, notably over resupply missions to the contested Second Thomas Shoal, which recently resulted in the injury of a Philippine sailor.

The ministers expressed serious concern regarding China's provocative actions at Second Thomas Shoal, highlighting how these actions impeded freedom of navigation and disrupted supply lines, thus escalating regional tensions. The agreement will come into force following ratification by both countries' parliaments.

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

